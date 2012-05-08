New England patriot Tom Brady found out the hard way that not all sports stars with hot wives are created equal. Like David Beckham can definitely pull off a fauxhawk (which is exactly what it sounds like), but Mr. Brady, who appeared with the new ‘do on the red carpet for last night’s Met Fashion Institute Gala, only gets royally mocked by his fans.
Read More
Twitter Responds to Tom Brady’s Met Gala Fauxhawk
New England patriot Tom Brady found out the hard way that not all sports stars with hot wives are created equal. Like David Beckham can definitely pull off a fauxhawk (which is exactly what it sounds like), but Mr. Brady, who appeared with the new ‘do on the red carpet for last night’s Met Fashion Institute Gala, only gets royally mocked by his fans.