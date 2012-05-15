VSL Sponsor // ‘I Suck At Girls’ By Justin Halpern

I Suck at Girls, by Justin Halpern

From the number one New York Times bestselling author of Sh*t My Dad Says, Justin Halpern, comes a laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching collection of personal stories about relationships with the opposite sex, from a first kiss to getting engaged and all the awkward moments in between.

With Sh*t My Dad Says, Halpern brought his brand of talented comedic writing to the world.

Now, with this equally poignant, hilarious, and provocative memoir, he establishes himself as one of popular writing’s great humorists among the likes of David Sedaris, Sarah Vowell, and David Rakoff.

Fans of biting, honor-infused memoirs such as Me Talk Pretty One Day and Assassination Vacation will find Halpern’s I Suck at Girls an unforgettable journey into the best and worst moments of one man’s adventures in romance.

“Justin Halpern is brilliant and his dad is brilliant-er.” —Jimmy Kimmel

I Suck at Girls goes on sale today, May 15.

Order your copy here.

Justin is on tour. Click here to see the full list of cities and venues.

Follow Justin on Twitter here

Follow Sh*t My Dad Says on Twitter here.

This post is from Observer Short List—an email of three favorite things from people you want to know. Sign up to receive OSL here.