A Bridge over Troubled Waters

The members of Assemblyman Joe Cryan’s (D-20) insurrection watched in dejection as S257, a bill sponsored by state Sen. Bob Gordon (D-38) and state Sen. Nellie Pou (D-35), stood fast on a board list of bills to be considered by the Legislature this afternoon.

The bill makes a supplemental appropriation of $10,000,000 to the state Department of Transportation (DOT) as a state contribution towards the resolution of flooding issues at Marsellus Street Bridge in Bergen County.

The bill was reportedly the lever used against Assemblyman Tim Eustace (D-38) and Assemblywoman Connie Wagner (D-38) to pry them loose from the retinue of budget opposers threatening to derail passage of the spending plan.

The group, led by Cryan, now numbers seven after an original nine members signed on in opposition to the budget unless leadership committed to delaying a vote on the dsmantling of Rutgers-Camden.