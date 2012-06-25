Artnet Magazine Will Cease Publication, Ending 16-Year Run

Artnet magazine, an online publication that has served as the journalistic arm of the German-based tech company by that name, will cease publication today, after 16 years as a leading voice in the field of arts journalism.

The news comes on the heels of Hans Neuendorf’s decision to resign after 17 years as the company’s CEO. Details are still developing, but what is known is that Artnet officially closed all three of its magazine offices today in New York, Berlin and Paris.

In an e-mail, Walter Robinson, who served as editor for the entire run of the magazine, said this: