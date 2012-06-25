Artnet Magazine Will Cease Publication, Ending 16-Year Run

Artnet magazine, an online publication that has served as the journalistic arm of the German-based tech company by that name, will cease publication today, after 16 years as a leading voice in the field of arts journalism.
The news comes on the heels of Hans Neuendorf’s decision to resign after 17 years as the company’s CEO. Details are still developing, but what is known is that Artnet officially closed all three of its magazine offices today in New York, Berlin and Paris.
In an e-mail, Walter Robinson, who served as editor for the entire run of the magazine, said this:
One thing I could add is that Hans Neuendorf gave me a great opportunity 16 years ago when he hired me to help launch the magazine. He pretty much gave me a free hand to develop our special vision of art writing – smart, funny and informative texts on art that had a grounding in social reality, i.e. including pictures of people, and reports on prices, this last something Hans was especially keen on. I always liked to say that you could read an art review in the NYTimes or Art in America – where I worked for 20 years before Artnet – and not even know the damn things were for sale. We liked to mix all that up in Artnet Magazine – art criticism without too much blah blah blah.