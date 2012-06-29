Casino Association of N.J. names new president

ATLANTIC CITY – The Casino Association of New Jersey announced Friday Tony Rodio will serve as the agency’s new president.

Rodio, CEO of Tropicana Entertainment Inc., will begin serving as president of the association beginning July 1, the agency’s board of trustees announced. He is succeeding Bob Griffin, CEO of Trump Entertainment Resorts, who served as president of the CANJ since June 2010.

“We are facing exciting but challenging times here in Atlantic City with the long-term revitalization of Atlantic City underway and significant resources being invested to grow the non-gaming sector of the City that include a $150 million rebranding campaign by the Atlantic City Alliance,” Rodio said in a statement.

“I am excited to lead CANJ during this critical turning point in Atlantic City’s revitalization. CANJ will continue to play a vital role in supporting the Atlantic City casino industry to ensure that it remains a vibrant economic engine for the entire state of New Jersey,” he said.

Rodio worked as general manager at Hollywood Casino in Indiana before joining Tropicana in 2011. He has more than 30 years experience in the gaming and hospitality business.

“Tony Rodio is the right person to lead the CANJ forward,” Griffin said in a statement. “He has the experience and skill to forge a collective voice for the Atlantic City casino industry and lead our continued collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders.”