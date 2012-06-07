College land-use development bill advances

TRENTON – The Senate Urban Affairs Committee released a bill giving private nonprofit colleges the same land-use and development advantages the state’s public colleges have had for decades.

The bill, S1534, sponsored by Senators Paul Sarlo and Robert Singer, received support from such groups as the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the state Chamber of Commerce and the Independent Colleges Association.

The N.J. League of Municipalities was against the bill, saying it would set a precedent that may not be in the best interests of the towns.

Presently, public colleges and universities are exempt from having to go through municipal land use boards whenever they propose building and development projects because such universities serve a “critical public missions in educating New Jersey residents.”

Many of the public universities and colleges, however, go through a “courtesy review” with the municipality in order for the town to provide input.

“We need to begin treating all our colleges and universities with the same standards, so they all have equal opportunities to grow and provide for their students,” Sarlo said in a statement.

“The current system has allowed excellent private institutions to be treated as second-rate citizens. Hopefully, this can lead to colleges and universities and local leaders having more cordial, cooperative discussions instead of creating highly politicized town-gown flare-ups that benefit no one.”

“New Jersey’s independent institutions are in a disadvantageous position for growth and accommodation by being subjected to local zoning controls by their home municipalities,” Singer said in a statement. “Despite their recognized vital public missions, private colleges are often forced into costly and lengthy approval and appeals processes that delay or prohibit important educational programs and facilities. That also can cause the diversion of critical funding from educational purposes.”

According to the Senate Republicans’ office, private universities are eligible to receive very modest financial support under the “Independent College and University Assistance Act.” It said more than 67,000 students each year attend New Jersey’s private universities.