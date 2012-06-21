Democrats give municipalities cover on affordable housing fees

Language in the $31.7 billion budget introduced by Democratic lawmakers today would preclude the administration from taking in some $200 million in affordable housing dollars held by municipalities.

The language change allows municipalities to commit their affordable housing funds by ordinance or resolution, in effect shielding them from the state.

The budget introduced by the governor allocates up to $200 million in affordable housing fees held by municipalities to the state’s general fund.

There is currently $160 million in unspent affordable housing funds available, but the language would keep it in the hands of the municipalities.

Municipalities have until July 17 to spend or allocate the money, a deadline set four years ago with the latest version of the Fair Share Housing Act. Townships have been furiously trying to allocate their funds in advance of the deadline and the new budget language makes it that much easier.

The language is still subject to the governor’s veto pen and if they are not included in the budget, the administration will need to find the additional funds elsewhere.