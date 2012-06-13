Ferragamo Holds Show at Louvre, Notes Connection to Leonardo

How does one get to hold a fashion show at the Louvre? Try sponsoring an exhibition, for one. That’s how Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo pulled it off, according to The Guardian. As the exclusive sponsor of the exhibition “Sainte Anne: Leonardo da Vinci’s ultimate masterpiece,” the brand gained access to this shrine of fine art to showcase their cruise collection on June 12.

So, women in snakeskin boots and crocheted dresses carrying tasseled handbags sashayed through the stone colonnade down “one of the longest [catwalks] built for a Paris show.” But don’t get your checkbooks out just yet. It seems there was more to this privilege than a simple fiscal transaction.

As per the story: