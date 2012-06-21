Gestational carrier agreement bill clears full Assembly

TRENTON – Assembly lawmakers passed a gestational carrier agreement bill following a 41-33 vote with two abstentions.

The bill, A2646/S1599, would authorize a gestational carrier agreement, which is a written contract in which a woman agrees to carry and give birth to a child created using assisted reproduction on behalf of an intended parent.

Upon the birth of the child, the intended parent becomes the legal parent of the child and the “gestational carrier” has no parental rights or obligations.

Among the amendments are clarifying that the required psychological evaluation of the intended parent is to approve suitability to participate in the gestational carrier agreement, rather than suitability to be a parent; and adding a requirement that a gestational carrier agreement set forth the financial responsibilities of the parties unless they are expressly waived.