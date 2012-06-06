New York Public Library Reveals Lost F.S.A. Photographs

The Farm Security Administration’s photography project was responsible for some of the most stirring images of Depression-era America, funding the work of Dorothea Lange and Walker Evans, among others. It turns out that the project’s founder Rob Stryker sent photographs from the effort to both the Library of Congress and the New York Public Library, which announced today that since 2005 it has cataloged some 41,000 “lost” photographs from that F.S.A project, some not in the Library of Congress records.

This news comes via The New York Times, which offers more details and photographs on its photography blog Lens:

With the cataloging and digitizing of these distinctive images the New York Public Library’s collection of Mr. Stryker’s project is re-emerging as the important archive that he intended. “There are a lot of good images in the F.S.A. that people don’t know because the same ones get reproduced over and over again,” [Stephen Pinson, NYPL photography curator] said.

In all, more than 1,000 newly discovered images have been digitized and are available for your perusal here.