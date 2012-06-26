Campaign Web Snafu of The Day

It’s Election Day today and there are many ways to get involved in congressional campaigns around the state. One of the suggestions from Democratic congressional candidate Erik Dilan seems misplaced, however.

Supporters who visit his official campaign website and click the “volunteer” button, are eventually greeted with a curious set of options that includes “Blog for Dan Halloran.” Mr. Halloran, of course, is a Republican congressional candidate in an entirely different district.

While Mr. Dilan, who also sits on the City Council, might be a relatively moderate Democrat, it’s unlikely he takes his ideology that far, and a bipartisan web error might be found to blame.

Mr. Dilan, along with two other challengers, is looking to unseat veteran Rep. Nydia Velázquez when the polls close tonight. Conventional wisdom views Ms. Velázquez as a strong favorite, but Mr. Dilan hopes to leverage his support from Brooklyn’s Democratic Party and its head, Assemblyman Vito Lopez, in order to deliver a surprise victory.