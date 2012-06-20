Penn Badgley Has Moved to Brooklyn and Other Stories from Last Night’s Summer Party on the High Line

Penn Badgley was relaxed and sincere as he looked The Observer dead in the eye. It was the kind of human engagement that warms your heart just a little. We weren’t at all surprised when two crazed girls almost ripped the sleeve of our jacket off when we parted ways after our conversation with Mr. Badgley, and wished him well on his impending trip to Africa.

Last night at sunset, Coach threw a carnival-themed summer kick-off atop the High Line, and a slew of actors and actresses came to the West Side to welcome the impending heat wave. Among them was Maggie Gyllenhaal (looking sleek in a black trench, oversize sunglasses and red lips) and a dapper Chris Noth who both (separately) galavanted in just as quickly as they vanished into the night.

After pushing through an overstuffed human pile-up by the dunk tank—where perfectly sculpted male specimens were splashing around—it was a relief to bump into a laid back crew of cool kids: Vanessa Bayer, Abby Elliott and Bobby Moynihan from Saturday Night Live.

