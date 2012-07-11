Booting Up: A Truckload of Money Edition

Here are alleged “engineering samples” of the iPad Mini. [Apple Insider]

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is in L.A. bragging that the company has a “truckload of money.” How…dickish. [Los Angeles Times]

Working at a startup is prettttty sweet. FullContact is now doing paid paid vacations, giving employees $7,500 each for their vacations. Sigh. [FullContact, via Hacker News]

Amazon is officially testing a smartphone. [Wall Street Journal]

Here’s a preview of some cool stuff that’s slated to hit Comic-Con. [Wired]