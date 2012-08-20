Best Tech Events This Week (ER 50 Party, NJ Tech Meetup, Bubbleproof, Goodnik Hackathon, Brooklyn Tech Meetup, TechHub NY)

This is a guest post from Gary Sharma (aka “The Guy with the Red Tie”), founder and CEO of GarysGuide and proud owner of a whole bunch of black suits, white shirts and, at last count, over 40 red ties. You can reach him at gary [at] garysguide.com.

You know what time it is? Why, it’s SXSW 2013 Panel Picker time, of course! Which means that right now, you fine folks are probably putting together a bunch of awesome, amazing panels. So, same as last year, I’ll be setting up a special section on GarysGuide listing your panels. This should be a good way to get the word out and pick up some valuable votes! 🙂 To submit your panel, just email me the link to your panel at gary@garysguide.com and I’ll add it to the list. Remember, voting ends August 31!

Wanna hang out with Jessica Alba? Of course you do! She, along with hot-CEO-of-the-moment Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer, Path’s Dave Morin, SV Angel’s Ron Conway, Google Venture’s Kevin Rose, SF Mayor Edwin Lee, Khan Academy’s Salman Khan, Crunchfund’s Mike Arrington and others will be at the annual TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco next month, from September 8 to 12. Go grab your tickets!

And speaking of San Francisco, I’ll be heading there for a week or so to attend the TechCrunch Disrupt conference and hackathon. In addition, I plan on attending a bunch of other parties and events, spending time at some of the incubators, accelerators and coworking spaces and meeting a bunch of startup founders, CEOs, VCs, angels, bloggers and others. So if you are interested in sponsoring my world-famous Red Tie during my San Francisco / Bay Area trip, contact me ASAP! This will be an amazing way to generate buzz in the Valley about your awesome startup / company / firm / service 🙂

How does it work? You give me your company’s one page summary + elevator pitch and also your awesome logo sticker(s), which I’ll put on my Red Tie. If you wanna sponsor the entire tie and get complete exclusivity, that’s also possible. Contact me at gary@garysguide.com for more details.

The NYC Economic Development Corporation is currently organizing the NYC Tech Talent Draft, a series of on-campus information sessions that provide computer science and engineering students at universities a firsthand look at exciting startup careers in New York City’s booming tech hub. If you want to get involved, the deadline for the first-round registration is today.

And now let’s see what’s going down in the Alley this week…

The Mobile App Developers Roundtable

Participants include Nina Sodhi (BluTrumpet), Mark Ghermazian (Appboy), Eli Sappir (Apptopia), Arie Abecassis (AppStori), David Ambrose (TravelZoo), Bob Walczak (PubMatic), Jamie Hall (MocoSpace), Rachit Shukla (Two Toasters), Gauri Manglik (Fondu), Jonathan Slimak (Piictu), Will Koffel (Thumb), Luke Melia (Yapp), Brett Martin (Sonar), Kevin Galligan (Touchlab) and David Weinfeld (Screach).

Tuesday (Aug. 21), 8:30 a.m. @ Frankfurt Kurnit, 488 Madison Avenue

Free High-Tech Fashion Event: Get Feet Scanned & Create Sexy Shoes That Fit

They’ll scan your feet and use your biometrics to make high heels that are as stylish as they are comfortable!

Tuesday (Aug. 21), 5 p.m. @ 519 8th Avenue

NYTM Change-The-Ratio Womens Demo Night

Come see eight great female-founded startups demo! Lineup includes Fun Org, UpswingMe, ClearHealthCosts, GiftHit, Continuum Fashion and more.

Tuesday (Aug. 21), 6:30 p.m. @ Facebook, 335 Madison Avenue, 17th Fl.

NJ Tech Meetup 27 (Hoboken)

Startups demoing include Memori.al, GeneralMachin.es (DeafTel) and SilverLiving. Featured speaker is Peter Shankman – angel investor, founder (HARO), world traveler, ironman triathlete and cat father!

Tuesday (Aug. 21), 6:30 p.m. @ Stevens Institute Of Technology, Babbio Center, Hoboken

Brooklyn Tech Meetup

Companies scheduled to present include Sedan Magic, Loosecubes and Headliner.

Tuesday (Aug. 21), 7 p.m. @ Huge BK, 45 Main St., Suite 220, Brooklyn

Bubbleproof: Social Good For-Profit Meetup

So whats on the agenda? Dwolla’s Alex Taub with a huge secret social good project, Gene Gurkoff (founder, CharityMiles) will tell the story of their model & business to date and a 21st century networking experiment.

Tuesday (Aug. 21), 7 p.m. @ New NYU Poly, 137 Varick Street, 2nd Floor

Entrepreneurs Roundtable 50

Drinks + Snacks + Networking! 🙂

Wednesday (Aug. 22), 7:30 p.m. @ The Alley, 500 7th Ave

TechHub NY by Flurry – Android Developer Dive

With Nick Burton (Foursquare), Matt Parker (LumaViro) and Kevin Galligan (Touchlab).

Thursday (Aug. 23), 6 p.m. @ First Round Capital, 200 Park Avenue South, Ste 1501

Facebook Presents: When ___ Companies ___ Great Designers

With Cameron Koczon (partner, Fictive Kin and co-organizer, Brooklyn Beta), Mimi Chun (design director, General Assembly), Charles Adler (cofounder, Kickstarter), Luke Woods (product design manager, Facebook) and Nate Bolt (research manager, Facebook).

Thursday (Aug. 23), 7 p.m. @ General Assembly, 902 Broadway

Helping Hacks: The Goodnik Hackathon

An opportunity to create real solutions to the technology challenges facing nonprofit organizations or benefit corporations by engaging some of New York’s best developers, designers and project managers.

Friday (Aug. 24), 6 p.m. @ Alley NYC, 500 7th Avenue, 17th Floor

More events on the horizon…

NY Games Conference on Sep 05 @ Museum of Jewish Heritage

September NY FinTech After-party and Networking on Sep 05 @ Butterfield 8 Restaurant & Lounge

2012 Tech Does Fashion Week (#TDFW): A Kickoff Party on Sep 07 @ AlleyNYC

Comedy Hack Day on Sep 08 @ Pivotal Labs NYC

Digital Money Unconference– From NYPAY and Consult Hyperion on Sep 11 @ Google

FinovateFall 2012 on Sep 12 @ Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Investor Feedback Forum (New York) on Sep 13 @ Columbia University – Schapiro Center

Design for Manufacturing Summit on Sep 20 @ Dumbo Spot