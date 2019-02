Christie keynote: By the numbers

Total words: 2,630

Number of times Christie said I: 37

Number of times he said truth: 20

Number of times he said American:18

Number of times he said America: 13

Number of times Christie said Mitt Romney: 7

Number of times he said New Jersey: 5

Number of times he said bipartisan: 3

Number of times he said jobs: 3

Number of times he said president: 3

Number of time he said compromise: 2

Number of Bruce Springsteen references: 1

Number of times he said Obama: 0

Number of times he said unemployment: 0

Number of references to the “Jersey Comeback”: 0