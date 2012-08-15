Detroit Institute of Arts Goes Free for More, Sees Attendance Triple

The Detroit Institute of Arts recently expanded its free admission to include the surrounding counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, following a vote yesterday that levies a property tax in those counties to support the museum. Attendance then tripled, over last year’s figure for the day.

The Detroit Free Press has the story. From the piece:

Nearly 8,000 visitors poured into the museum through Sunday, about 5,000 of whom were admitted free as residents of the tri-county area. About 2,000 people paid general admission fees, and 900 others were admitted free as members. In 2011, about 2,600 people visited the museum during the same August week, 350 of them members. Standard admission fees are $4-$8.

Museum heads said the expanded free attendance was not the only reason attendance shot up.