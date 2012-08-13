Earl Sweatshirt Finds New and Old Collaborators: Odd Future, Pharrell, the Neptunes, etc. (Video)

Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt—one of most popular crew members along with Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean (according to The New Yorker)—is getting ready to start laying down tracks on his next album. And the list of artists he plans on working with is very odd indeed.



According to FADER, most of OF’s posse will appear on the album, which will be released via Tan Cressida, the Sony imprint he created. But it won’t just be another infamous mixtape, as the lineup includes: “Tyler, the Creator, Domo Genesis, MellowHype, Frank Ocean … Pharrell Williams, the Neptunes, the Alchemist and Vince Staples.”

Below, Mr. Sweatshirt teams up with Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino for a track called “Drop.”

