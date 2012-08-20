Fox Confident in Its Leadership, Gives Kevin Reilly Big Promotion

Kevin Reilly, head of programming for Fox, has been upped to the network’s Chairman of Entertainment, the network announced via press release today. It’s a title switch that comes very shortly before the launch of the fall season. Mr. Reilly’s tenure has seen the launches of phenomena like Glee and New Girl, as well as the tepid reaction to the about-to-be-rebooted X Factor and the slow audience attrition of American Idol. Mr. Reilly had previously been President of Entertainment at NBC, and his promotion is a clear sign of Fox’s confidence as they enter the fall season having won the season over perennial champ CBS in some, but not all, measures. His success as chairman, at least early on, will depend on whether X Factor catches fire in its Britney-assisted sophomore round and whether new comedies like Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project can match New Girl‘s success.