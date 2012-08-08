Guardianship uniformity bill signed

TRENTON – Legislation to establish uniform procedures to address interstate conflicts regarding adult guardianship issues has been signed into law.

The bill, S1755, had many sponsors on both sides of the aisle, including Sens. Fred Madden, (D-4), Turnersville, and Dawn Marie Addiego, (R-8), Medford.

“For too long confusion has reigned regarding this issue,” Maddon said in a release. “Arguments and questions over which state had jurisdiction have simply delayed the more important issue of establishing guardianship and protective orders. This law will remedy all of that and is, frankly, long overdue.”

The “New Jersey Adult Guardianship and Protective Proceedings Jurisdiction Act” will establish that a New Jersey court will have jurisdiction to appoint a guardian or issue a protective order for a person if: New Jersey is that person’s “home state.”

The law also sets forth procedures regarding the sharing of the information between courts concerning guardianship and protective proceedings.

The governor signed a flurry of bills this week, including measures to have a bond issue referendum in November for college infrastructure needs and to assist unemployed federal firefighters find work.

