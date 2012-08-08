Morning Links: Manet’s ‘Mademoiselle Claus’ Edition

In a recent poll, only 43 percent of Russians said that a two-to-seven-year prison term would be a “disproportionate” sentence for the three members of Pussy Riot now on trial in Moscow for a “punk prayer” at the altar of the city’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. That number has increased by 11 percent since April. [Interfax via The Nation]

The Smithsonian American Art Museum revealed the nominees for its annual Contemporary Artist Award, which presents $25,000 to one artist under 50. Among the artists making the cut are Will Ryman, Sara VanDerBeek and Matthew Buckingham. [ACN]

A big win for the Detroit Institute of Arts: voters near the museum approved a millage to raise money for the institution. The property tax increase is expected to raise about $23 million for the museum each year for the next 10 years. [The Examiner]

Randy Kennedy offers “The Quotable Robert Hughes.” A taste: “The unexamined life, said Socrates, is not worth living. The memoirs of Julian Schnabel, such as they are, remind one that the converse is also true. The unlived life is not worth examining.” [NYT]

The Manet painting Portrait of Mademoiselle Claus will stay in the U.K. after a successful campaign to raise $12.5 million to buy it. It will go to the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. [The Independent]

An exhibition about Chinese cooking in Paris offers up rancid bear paws. [NYT]

Artist Kelly Richardson imagines what the Martian landscape looks like. [The Guardian]