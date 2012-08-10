Morning Links: The Costume Party Edition

Occupy L.A.’s intended peaceful chalking protest at the Art Walk turned tense when one protestor made a citizens arrest of another over the “quality of his chalking.” Though police vowed to make an arrest at the protest for vandalism, it appears the only arrest they made of an Occupy member during the protest in Pershing Square was due to an outstanding warrant. [L.A. Times]

The Guggenheim acquires George Segal’s The Costume Party (1965–72). [ArtDaily]

A rarely seen work by Conrad Marca-Relli about the death of Pollock will go on display in London. [The Art Newspaper]

If you missed it, workers in the union that represents employees of the de Young and Legion of Honor museums in San Francisco voted to authorize a strike if talks with their employers fail. [San Francisco Chronicle]

Detroit artist uses former jail cell as his studio, within 555 Nonprofit Gallery and Studio—the Detroit Police Department’s former Third Precinct station. [ArtDaily]

Qatar sponsors a new public sculpture by Fischli/Weiss due to be unveiled in London’s Kensington Gardens in October. [The Art Newspaper]

Here is Roberta Smith on the Quay Brothers. [NYT]

The debate continues about Renzo Piano’s Shard in London. [Guardian]

Carol McCusker joins University of Florida’s Harn Museum of Art as curator of photography. [ArtDaily]