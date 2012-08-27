Rutgers study: Transit Villages a mixed success

When it comes to Transit Villages, it can be a game of the chicken and the egg, an ongoing debate of which came first?

Is it the Transit Village designation that spurred development or was progress going to take place anyway?

Public officials often talk about the benefits municipalities with public transportation facilities can experience when they’re named Transit Villages, including increased property values.

On paper, the designation is given to towns that have demonstrated a serious commitment to the transit-oriented development, which can help revitalize communities, by encouraging the use of public transportation and fostering so-called Smart Growth around the transportation facilities, mostly in the way of housing and commercial properties.

On Monday, Dunellen became the 26th Transit Village in New Jersey, with officials there hoping the designation will help make the downtown area more vibrant and spur Smart Growth.

However, a relatively recent Rutgers University study suggests being named a Transit Village could have something of a placebo effect. While there have been some cases of increased property values, it’s hard to determine if the designation played a role in that, according to the study. It suggests property values would have gone up regardless.

“The overall implication is that, while residential properties in New Jersey’s Transit Villages may have appreciated more than they did elsewhere in the state, the rises may have been due to characteristics of the transit‐village municipalities prior to the actual designation,” the study said. “That is, the density of the municipalities and the forward‐looking character of their policymakers that enabled their designation as Transit Villages may well have been the root cause of any growth in home prices

that might be observed, rather than the privilege and rewards of designation itself.”

In some cases, the study found the Transit Village designation for certain towns was politically motivated, and made little overall difference in certain communities. It gave the example of the former Burlington City Mayor, Darlene Scocca. While she supported Transit Village efforts, the study found that when a new administration came in, “political and financial support for the effort was quickly redirected to other ventures.”

It also gave the example of Bound Brook, which Dunellen Mayor Robert Seader mentioned today as another village on the Raritan Valley Line. But that town has seen “little improvement” since it was given the Transit Village designation, the study said, citing “lack of consistent leadership as well as the lack of an on-staff planner.”

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that at times political factors may result in a designation rather than any conditions (such as enhanced planning) that may precede Transit Village designation,” said the study, conducted by the RU’s Alan Voorhees Transportation Center and the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy.

It said Pleasantville and the River Line stations “represent political attempts to spur development, rather than development preceding the designation.”

The study also found cases where “the values of residential properties very close to rail stations sometimes appear to suffer,” largely because sections of the line in the municipality are, to put it mildly, not attractive, due to an industrial presence, crime, even middling school test scores.”

As in other cases, how successful a particular Transit Village is depends on the people who serve that town. Just being named a Transit Village does not automatically make it an appealing place.

“The mixed results that are found in many studies are possibly attributable to how the planning for development around a station is implemented,” according to the study. “A transit station with large amounts of parking or zoning restrictions on development may not have the same level of property price appreciation.”

In some cases, Transit Village designations on the River Line had “a neutral effect on housing price(s).”

Overall, though, the study suggests the Transit Village designation can only help, but much work is required to make the town an attractive place where people may want to move to and commute from.

“The fact that we do find some associations between Transit Village designations and an increase in property values suggest that these difficult to measure factors may be having a positive influence in these municipalities,” the study concluded.

Joe Dee, a spokesman for the Transportation Department, said there have been examples of successful Transit Villages, particularly Somerville, New Brunswick and Cranford. Sometimes, towns have to rezone certain sections to make them more attractive for Smart Growth, he said. Like the Rutgers study, Dee said a village’s success depends on the town’s vision, adding that a quick turnaround is rare. “It’s a long-term initiative,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. There are a lot of variations.”

Earlier story:

Railroad town Dunellen finally named transit village