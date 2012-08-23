Melissa Mark-Viverito Wants to Talk About Dog Poop

“There is No Poop Fairy,” read the title of an email message Melissa Mark-Viverito sent out to her constituents this afternoon.

The issue at hand? Dog poop on the sidewalks in East Harlem.

“It may not be the most popular subject but there’s something our community needs to talk about: dog poop,” Ms. Mark-Viverito wrote to begin her message. “We’ve all probably had an encounter with it on our sidewalks at some point and we all know how unsanitary it is.”

Accordingly, her office is launching a campaign to inform her constituents of the lack of a fecal fairy in the district, and to clean up the sidewalks at the same time.

“I think it offers a humorous and catchy way to get the message out about cleaning up after your pet,” Ms. Mark-Viverito said, citing an episode of the Rachel Maddow Show for inspiration.

“I know this Poop Fairy campaign seems a bit odd,” she admitted.

Ms. Mark-Viverito is hardly the first politician to jump on the all-important dog poop issue, either. In San Francisco, the pioneering Harvey Milk famously planted dog poop in a park and “mistakenly” stepped on it while news cameras were filming as part of his initiative to create a new city ordinance.