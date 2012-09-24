Christie continues to question feds’ method in finding 9.9% NJ unemployment

LONG BRANCH – At his press conference today, Gov. Chris Christie continued to voice his skepticism over federal data showing New Jersey’s unemployment on the rise.

“We created 10,000 new jobs in August and yet the unemployment rate went up two tenths of a point,” said the governor, referring to the 9.9% figure released last week.

Christie invoked Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy’s similar objection to the Treasury Department’s data, noting that “We both think the unemployment rate is wrong, not from a poll but payroll data.”

Malloy is typically a Christie foe.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is also scratching his head over New York’s uptick, putting all three of the region’s chief executives in a similar posture of bewilderment.