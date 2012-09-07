Schumer Defends Biden’s Intelligence From Giuliani’s Criticism

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Vice President Joe Biden aren’t exactly friends of one another. During the 2008 presidential campaign, for example, Mr. Biden famously quipped of Mr. Giuliani, “There’s only three things he mentions in a sentence —a noun, a verb, and 9/11.”

Subsequently, in response to a string of gaffes earlier this year, including his infamous “put y’all back in chains” remark, Mr. Giuliani more than proved he could return fire, and questioned Mr. Biden’s fitness to serve in office.

“I mean, he — I have never seen a vice president that has made as many mistakes, said as many stupid things,” he said in a televised CNBC interview. “I mean, there’s a real fear if, God forbid, he ever had to be entrusted with the presidency, whether he really has the mental capacity to handle it. This guy just isn’t bright. He’s never been bright. He isn’t bright. And people think, well, he just talks a little bit too much. Actually, he’s just not very smart.”

Mr. Giuliani went on to repeat a similar argument on Meet the Press.

Yesterday, however, Senator Chuck Schumer, who’s acquainted with both men, said Mr. Giuliani was out of line in addition to being incorrect.

“You know, Rudy Giuliani ought to be a little more respectful,” he said in an interview on Capital Tonight when asked about the former mayor’s remarks during the Democratic National Convention.

Pressed again about the criticism, Mr. Schumer said the two political foes were equally intelligent and Mr. Biden could help President Barack Obama win key states in his reelection campaign.

“No, he’s a very bright man, he’s every bit as bright as Rudy Giuliani,” he explained. “I know them both, they’re both very smart.”