Fake Drugs That Look Like Real Drugs Are the New Real Drugs (Video)

Three years ago, Nate Hill made news for his business venture/performance art piece, a weekend crack delivery service. Mr. Hill would come to the houses of curious (or fiending) patrons, wearing a white tuxedo and a dolphin head bringing a baggie full of rock. Too bad it was of the sugar variety. Surprisingly, the sheer novelty factor kept him in business, despite complaints to the police from concerned citizens who fell for the prank. Luckily for him, the NYPD’s hands were tied. “It’s just candy,” one officer said. “Unfortunately, being criminally stupid is not illegal.”

While this endeavor was entertaining the first time around, we’re not sure how well it’s going to play with the Weed Van, a cross-country vehicle with lots of druggy imagery on the outside and actual pot smokers “Kush” and “Dro” on the inside. The biggest problem with these Mary Pranksters is their non-buzzable product: despite costing $5 a (lolli)pop, the candy you buy from the weed van is made out of hemp oil, and will not get you high.



ANIMAL filmed their trip with the two businessmen to see how they operated:



Rolling in the Weed Van from ANIMALNewYork.com on Vimeo.

Sorry, but what is the world coming to when you can’t even get high off of candy given to you by strangers riding around in a drug van? Who themselves are smoking weed? That’s just bad advertising, that’s what that is.