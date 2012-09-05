Hollywood Star-Maker Marion Dougherty’s Village Co-op Sells for $3.5 M.

Marion Dougherty certainly knew how to pick them. The casting director, who died in 2011, plucked actors including the young Al Pacino and Dustin Hoffman from relative obscurity, placing them in the roles that helped establish their careers. Her taste in apartments wasn’t bad either.

The casting director behind “Midnight Cowboy,” “The Sting,” “and “Full Metal Jacket” among others, lived in a sunny, three-bedroom Greenwich Village co-op at 26 East 10th Street that has just fetched $3.58 million after a little over a month on the market with Janet Aimone Robilotti & Associates broker Kimberly Robilotti. Owned by Dougherty’s estate, it was asking $3.79 million.

The apartment was as beautiful as the young Diane Lane, or the much younger Brooke Shields, whom Dougherty both placed in their first major movie productions. It has two wood burning fireplaces, hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. A real stunner.

And while Dougherty’s methods were anything but old fashioned—she was known to scour off Broadway productions and tiny theaters across the country for acting talent—her co-op was pre-war.

Buyers Michael Mufson and Michal Fromer took the place—a bit of an upgrade—after selling their loft at 225 Lafayette Street for $2.4 million to Mayor Bloomberg’s former deputy mayor Ed Skyler.

