Morning Read: ‘Parasite-Type Mindset’

The Daily News issued its legislative endorsements, coming down on whichever side is opposed by the local Democratic establishment: Jason Otaño, James Sanders, Tony Herbert, Mark Gjonaj, Nily Rozic, Ethel Chen, and Ola Alabi.

For Civil Court, they chose Rita Mella, Olga Statz and Richard Montelione.

Dov Hikind lost an independent ballot line yesterday as well.

Juan Reyes is attacking Eric Ulrich for sitting at a table with a gay man and for not discriminating against gay staffers.

JCOPE is subpoenaing staffers for Shelly Silver, Tom DiNapoli and Eric Schneiderman.

The League of Women Voters’ Barbara Bartoletti discussed the latest JCOPE controversy on Capital Tonight.

Rodneyse Bichotte has a big rally today with Kevin Parker and others.

Grace Meng raised money with Shelly Silver yesterday after a 9/11 memorial service.

The New York Post called it, “Silver eyebrow-rai$er.”

Dan Halloran blasted the timing of the move along with Silver’s Vito Lopez controversy, saying in a statement, “If Assemblywoman Meng cared about women’s rights, she would give back every dollar she made at this fundraiser and disown Speaker Silver. Emily’s List should revoke its endorsement until she does.”

Peter Vallone is pushing for a “do-not-adopt” database for animal abusers.

The House Majority PAC is investing a sizable amount against Nan Hayworth.

Gay marriage politics faces an official test with Roy McDonald’s reelection campaign tomorrow.

McDonald had a tough debate with his opponent, where the issue was raised again and again. He accused his opponent of having a “parasite-type mindset.”

Mark Grisanti’s reelection campaign is seeing its own controversial ads.

Bill Clinton is hitting the campaign trail.

Could Gary Johnson spoil Mitt Romney’s electoral game?

Romney once infiltrated the University of California Berkeley using his name spelled backwards, or “Tim Yenmor.”

Romney blasted President Obama over violence in Libya and the resulting death of an American.

Team Obama fired back, “We are shocked that, at a time when the United States of America is confronting the tragic death of one of our diplomatic officers in Libya, Governor Romney would choose to launch a political attack.”

Obama’s latest ad says Romney will raise middle-class families’ taxes: