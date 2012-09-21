Auctions

Phillips de Pury Sets Seven Artist Records at ‘Under the Influence’ Sale

Will Cotton, ‘Taffy Forest,’ 2007. (Courtesy Willcotton.com)

Phillips de Pury’s Under the Influence pre-season contemporary sale made a total of $4,218,713, and set seven artist records.

The top lot was Will Cotton’s Taffy Forest, which went for a final hammer price of $272,500, setting an auction record for Mr. Cotton.

The other six records were:

Elliot Hundley, Landslide, 2003, $158,500
Richard Aldrich, Untitled, 2003, $13,750
Fiona Banner, Mirror Finn, 2006, $27,500
Mark Flood, Ceremonial Center, 2009, $15,625
Allison Schulnik, Bear, 2008, $17,500
William Pope .L, Yellow People are…, Black People are my…, Yellow People…, Green People are the white…, Green People are America… and Purple People do… (6 works), $20,000

In a statement, Corey Barr, head of sale at Phillips, said, “Under the Influence continues to serve as a barometer for the upcoming season. Given the results of today’s successful session we are looking forward to strong sales across departments in the coming months.”

