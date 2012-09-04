Roundup: Livin’ la Vito Lopez

Bill Owens is out with a funny ad where he castigates regulations.

Dan Maffei also has a new ad.

Kirsten Gillibrand is sticking with Naomi Rivera, despite the controversy.

JCOPE met today. Who knows what they talked about though.

David Storobin and Simcha Felder are still going at it in court.

Mayor Bloomberg held a press conference announcing that Weigh Watchers and other groups support his soda ban proposal.

He does not like how the press refers to it as a soda ban. (sorry)

Taxi fares are going up today.

“For voters and taxpayers, the ultimate question is whether this scandal changes the way Albany conducts business,” Clyde Haberman wrote. “Or does it keep doing the same old — livin’ la Vito Lopez?”

Wendy Long thinks Shelly Silver should step aside until the issue is resolved.

Ed Cox concurred.

Chuck Schumer thinks President Obama is much better on gun issues than Mitt Romney.

Mitt Romney’s set to return to Nassau County and host fundraisers along with Al D’Amato.

John Liu denied that he was denied convention credentials.

New York swag at the Democratic National Convention … made in Cambodia?

Here’s tonight’s schedule and five speakers to pay particular attention to.

Among the pols on stage today are New York Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Carolyn Maloney.

Democrats dropped the word “God” from their platform.

In his speech, Bill Clinton needs to sell President Obama’s economic messaging.

Team Obama isn’t quite sure what Clinton is even going to say.

Clinton hopes to leave a positive legacy in Africa.