‘The New York Earth Room’ and ‘The Broken Kilometer’ Are Back After a Summer Break

The start of the art season is certainly exciting. Hundreds of galleries are opening new shows around town. Friends, colleagues, enemies are catching up, reuniting in this great city. But just as exciting is news that the Dia Art Foundation’s two glorious long-term Walter De Maria exhibitions in Soho, The New York Earth Room (1977) and The Broken Kilometer (1979), are back on view after a summer break. (The foundation does some maintenance of the soil in the Earth Room during those months, as we reported back in June.) They opened up to the public today. They’re free. They’re glorious—perfect respites from the bustle of Soho.