To Do Tuesday: Wired In

Tonight, the Institute of International Education honors a group of high-rollers who’ve helped protect the rights of scholars worldwide, including full-time philanthropist and sporadically engaged GOP bogeyman George Soros and Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek. Senator Pat Leahy of Vermont will be helping present the awards, and Kofi Annan will be in attendance as well … Meanwhile, a man perhaps more powerful even than Mr. Leahy, HBO auteur David Simon (The Wire, Treme), conducts a conversation with ProPublica investigative reporter A.C. Thompson about the challenges of turning real life into compelling fiction. We’d attend, but every time we think about putting in The Wire, we end up watching a Gossip Girl rerun!

Institute of International Education gala, Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, 6:30pm cocktail reception, 7:30pm dinner and awards, tickets and information can be found at iie.org; ProPublica/David Simon panel, Cantor Film Center, 38 East Eighth Street, 8:30pm, open to the public, information can be found at propublica.org.