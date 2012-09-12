To Do Wednesday: G-L-O-R-I-A

The gossip pages have it that Gloria Vanderbilt is pushing for her son Anderson Cooper to make an honest man of his boyfriend—and we’ll be pressing for answers tonight as the doyenne of denim throws a gala in honor of her exhibition The World of Gloria Vanderbilt: Collages, Dream Boxes, and Recent Paintings at 1stdibs Gallery. The hosts are to include Bravo network comedian Kathy Griffin (she might be the type who prefers “comedienne,” actually …), perpetual Nobel front-runner Joyce Carol Oates (whose portrait, created by Ms. Vanderbilt, hangs in the show) and Mr. Cooper himself! (As Katie Couric’s new talk show launched two days ago, we’ll be pestering Mr. Cooper about the new daytime rivalry—and leave the personal questions for mom.) The guests will be gazing at work primarily drawn from Ms. Vanderbilt’s oeuvre since 2006, in what her publicist describes as a “signature, dreamy style.” The whole thing raises funds for the Huntsville Museum of Art, in Alabama—pretty far from the heiress’s Upper East Side haunts!
1stdibs Gallery, 200 Lexington Avenue, 6pm, private event, exhibition open to public until October 24.