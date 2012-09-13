Fall Arts Preview: Top 10 Gallery Shows

Sarah Oppenheimer, D-33, 2012. (Courtesy P.P.O.W.)
Guido van der Werve, still from Nummer veertien, home, 2012. (Courtesy the artist and Luhring Augustine)
Bernadette Corporation, Bosozoku, Clothing and Styling: Bernadette Corporation. (Courtesy Cris Moor Photography)
Gerhard Richter, 919 STRIP, unique digital print mounted between Aludibond and Perspex (Diasec), 78 3/4 x 86 5/8 in (200 x 220 cm). (Courtesy the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery)
Etel Adnan, untitled, 2000-2005, Oil on canvas, 9 x 12 in (22.9 x 30.5 cm). (Courtesy the artist and Callicoon Fine Arts, New York)
Zoe Leonard, August 4, Frame 9, 2011. (Courtesy the artist and Murray Guy)
Wayne Thiebaud, Four Ice Cream Cones, 1964, oil on canvas, 14 x 16 in. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum. (Courtesy Ken Howie Art/Wayne Thiebaud/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY)
Gary Simmons, Here's...Honey, 1992. Installation view, Drawing Center, New York. (Courtesy Metro Pictures)
Keltie Ferris, :*, 2012, Oil, acrylic and pastel on canvas, 90 x 80 in (228.6 x 203.2 cm). (Courtesy the artist and Mitchell-Innes & Nash)
The fall art season has begun in New York, and The New York Observer‘s Fall Arts Preview magazine just hit newsstands around town. After a long, painful wait over the summer, new shows have begun to open. The slide show at left offers a look at the 10 gallery shows we have been most looking forward to seeing this season. A few are already open, and others will open in the months to come. Welcome back.