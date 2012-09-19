Treasurer headed to A.C., not budget hearing

TRENTON – Those of you hoping to get the Treasurer’s autograph during today’s Budget Committee session can put your pens away.

The Assembly Budget Committee had invited Treasurer Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff and Office of Legislative Services’ Budget Officer David Rosen to testify before it today on the state of revenues.

However, the department has stated that the Treasurer is en route to Atlantic City on a speaking engagement.

It still is expected that Rosen will appear before the committee to discuss FY2012 revenues.