Turner wants Mack gone

The state senator representing Trenton wants Tony Mack gone.

On learning of the federal corruption charges filed against Mack, state Sen. Shirley K. Turner (D-15) acknowledged a very sad day for the city,

“My heart and prayers go out to Mayor Mack’s wife, children and mother,” Turner said. “If the mayor cares about the city and its residents, then he should do the right thing and immediately take a leave of absence until he gets his day in court. Trenton needs a full-time leader whose only focus is on leading the city and spearheading its revitalization. It needs a leader who has the unequivocal support of residents, businesses and the state. It needs a leader who instills confidence in the leadership of the city. There is no doubt that the ability of Mayor Mack to be that leader has been completely and irreparably compromised.

“If the mayor’s day in court is for a formal indictment, then he must resign and let Trenton move forward. Trenton needs some stability and cannot move forward in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. The major challenges facing Trenton cannot be left to languish pending the outcome of a lengthy and embarrassing trial.”