An Urban Parent’s Guide to Raising Cultured Children

To foster interest in the arts, museums across the country are developing children’s programming designed to encourage youth participation, in hopes that the engaged learning experiences nurture a cultural savvy in the next generation of society’s leaders.
This week, we visit with fashion icon Cynthia Rowley on how she combines her two biggest loves: family and art.
“Most of our friends are artists, so the kids don’t really have a choice,” laughed Ms. Rowley.
The first Saturday of every month, the New Museum holds a free day for families with hands-on programs for children 5-15 years old. Families are encouraged to explore the exhibits, to have lively conversations about the artwork and to engage in related creative activities.
Sharon Vatsky, Director of School and Family Programs at the Guggenheim Museum, echoed Ms. Rowley’s sentiments. “Children are incredibly curious … It is not surprising that given a bit of encouragement, they benefit greatly from seeing that artists also do many of the things that come so naturally to them.” The Guggenheim’s family programs—among them Family Tour and Workshop, Open Studio and Just Drop In—are open-ended and encourage an active discourse. There are even self-guided activities “designed to allow families to explore on their own.”
Located in Queens, the Noguchi museum offers three family programs: Art for Families, Art for Tots and Open Studio. The goal is to encourage parents and caregivers to “learn strategies for engaging children in the museum experience through the exploration of art materials and visits to the galleries,” explained Ms. Herz.
The museum also takes a look at what art can teach about its time. Sinister Pop, an upcoming exhibit at the Whitney, draws upon the museum’s vast collection of Pop art to curate the “dark and unsettling ways in which artists looked at the cultural landscape of America in the 1960s and 1970s,” said Donna De Salvo, the Whitney’s chief curator and deputy director for programs. These foundations of a greater, deeper appreciation for the arts bring a cultural perspective to the forefront.
