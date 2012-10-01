An Urban Parent’s Guide to Raising Cultured Children

For many city parents, part of the draw of city living is access to the arts and cultural happenings. From exploring city and regional museums to gallery visits and art classes, more and more families are taking advantage of the unique opportunities available to them. To foster interest in the arts, museums across the country are developing children’s programming designed to encourage youth participation, in hopes that the engaged learning experiences nurture a cultural savvy in the next generation of society’s leaders. This week, we visit with fashion icon Cynthia Rowley on how she combines her two biggest loves: family and art. Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley

With all the distractions of the city, it seems there’s never really time for much of anything—particularly not for enjoying those very distractions. You and your kids have your hands in this and that, lending your limited and often sparse attention to a cultural event here, or a social gathering there, but when was the last time you forgot about the ticking hands on your watch face and took joy in the simple act of being together?

For the seven weeks, we follow families that do.

Each day, with every meal and chore, these New Yorkers take a step back from it all. From neighborhood outings to museum visits, we connect with parents and their kids about how they keep their busy schedules in check and make time for what matters at the end of the day, when soccer season is over and to-do lists are crossed off: each other.

We also look to Houston, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago to see what they have to offer families who are searching for ways to be a part of each others’ everyday lives.

When it comes to your family, who doesn’t have a moment to spare?

Week One: From the Comfort of Your Front Yard

Week Two: Fashion, and Family: A Lifestyle

Week Three: Art and the City: A Family Affair

Week Four: Walking the Walk: The Family that Plays Together …

Week Five: Around the World in So Many Ways

Week Six: Put Down the Textbook, for a Lesson Learned

Week Seven: The Tradition of Coming Together