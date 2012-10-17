Bill would prohibit ‘conversion’ therapy for minors

TRENTON – An Assembly lawmaker introduced legislation this week that, if implemented, would make New Jersey the second state to prohibit a controversial form of therapy for young residents.

The bill would prohibit minors from undergoing so-called conversion therapy, which aims to change the sexual orientation of an individual. The measure was introduced by Assemblyman Timothy Eustace, (D-38), Paramus, and models a proposal signed into law by California’s governor earlier this month.

Eustace announced his plans to introduce the legislation in August, saying at the time that conversion therapy “creates irreparable harm on young people struggling to come to terms with their sexuality.”

The bill, A3371, defines “sexual orientation change efforts” as the practice of seeking to change a person’s sexual persuasion or reduce or eliminate sexual romantic attractions, feelings, or behaviors because those attractions, feelings, or behavior are directed toward a person of a particular gender or both genders.

It has been referred to the Assembly Women and Children Committee.