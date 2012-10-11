Booting Up: Kids Think Your Computer Is Lame Edition

Groupon has launched its own iPad payment system in hopes of rivaling Square. Good luck with that. [The Next Web]

Kids these days don’t want a stupid computer, ’cuz they’re for old people. [Wired]

A court has ruled that book scanning counts as fair use, much to the chagrin of the Author’s Guild. [Ars Technica]

Google has launched a large online museum called the Cultural Institute, boasting 42 different exhibits. [The Daily Dot]

A 25-year-old female Redditor has made it her mission to publicly out those she calls “Predditors” who post sexualized photos of women to r/creepshots without their consent. [Jezebel]

For the last time, please stop giving your startup meaningless, baffling names. [Wired]