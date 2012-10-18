Electronic waste bill clears Assembly floor

TRENTON – Legislation that would enact tougher penalties for improperly dumping electronic waste cleared the Assembly floor.

The bill, A3258, would upgrade fines for dumping electronic waste. Currently, anyone found in violation of the law is subject to pay a $500 to $1,000 fine. Under the proposed bill, violators could be slapped with a fine of up to $25,000.

The legislation, which would amend the state’s Electronic Waste Management Act, cleared the Assembly floor following a 70-8 vote with one abstention.

Gov. Chris Christie conditionally vetoed the proposal when lawmakers first sent it to his desk. The revised version includes the governor’s recommendations, which called for decreasing the maximum fine from as much as $50,000 to the current $25,000, and updating certain language with regard to television electronic waste.