Greenwald jousts with Christie over out-of-state campaigning

WASHINGTON TWP. – A national player in Republican Party politics and backer of Gov. Mitt Romney’s presidential candidacy, Gov. Chris Christie punched a town hall clock in Warren County this morning between out-of-state events: a campaign stop for U.S. Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass) yesterday, and fundraisers for Romney in New York tonight and North Carolina tomorrow.

Democrats pounced on the governor’s idling jet engine narrative.

“It was once again nice to see Gov. Christie stop by New Jersey, but unfortunately he’ll find nothing has changed since the last time he took a break from touring the nation on behalf of anti-women and anti-middle class Republicans,” Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-6) said. The middle-class, sadly, continues to suffer under Gov. Christie. Unemployment is still 9.8 percent. Women have still lost vital health care funding. Property taxes are still up a net 20 percent.

“New Jersey still ranks 47th in economic growth. The state budget is still facing a shortfall. New Jersey is still second in the nation in foreclosures,” the majority leader added. “Gov. Christie’s veto of the Democratic plan to triple middle-class property tax relief credits still stands.

“With failures like that, it’s no wonder Gov. Christie spends so much time focused elsewhere. Gov. Christie likes to entertain himself by talking a good game, but his empty words cannot make up for his failures on behalf of New Jersey’s middle-class.”

As Christie left Warren County Community College, bound for a family event, he told his crowd, lest he offend the first lady, his press shop responded to Greenwald.

“Surely he’s kidding, right?” Christie Spokesman Kevin Roberts said. “Lou Greenwald was one of Jon Corzine’s biggest supporters in 2009 — the same year the state lost 117,000 jobs. In contrast to that dismal record of failure, nearly 85,000 jobs have been created since Governor Christie’s first full month in office. I don’t think we need any partisan scolding or lessons from Lou Greenwald on how to get reforms done and to create jobs. His record is of job loss, tax increases, and economic stagnation. Besides, how many days have the Legislative Democrats been denying the people of New Jersey a job-creating tax cut?”