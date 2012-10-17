Internal Poll: Diaz leads Delgado by double digits in PA Mayor’s Race

An internal poll memo released by the Wilda Diaz Campaign shows the incumbent Perth Amboy mayor with a 16-point lead over her nearest challenger, according to a Global Strategy Group poll of 300 likely November general election voters.

The polling firm conducted the poll from October 1-3.

From the poll memo…

There is a wide stature gap between Wilda Diaz and other candidates for Mayor of Perth Amboy. A majority of voters (50%) say they have a favorable opinion of Mayor Diaz while less than one third (29%) have an unfavorable opinion of her. Billy Delgado (32% favorable/23% unfavorable) and Frank Salato (21% favorable/20% unfavorable) are less well-known and less popular among those who are familiar with them.

The bottom line is this: Wilda Diaz holds a solid lead with voters in the 2012 race for Mayor of Perth Amboy. Diaz’s broad base of support from all corners of the city mean that she is in strong shape for re-election this November.