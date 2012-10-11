myTreat App Lets You Find The Nearest Sugar Daddy

Everyone enjoys getting a special unexpected treat every so often. For some it’s just a small red velvet cupcake after work, but for others it’s getting your entire college tuition taken care of by a stranger. Luckily, there is now myTreat, a location-based iPhone app that lets people consensually take advantage of one another for smaller ticket items.

The app launches today and was created by Ben Tao and Eric Lai, the team behind Offbeatr, the “Kickstarter for porn.” Although there is a risque element to this new app, the creators stress that this is a new project that doesn’t involve any adult content.

