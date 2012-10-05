Oh Yes! Free Ferry Service From Wall Street to Brooklyn Army Terminal for OHNY

For an event that’s already starting to feel like an elaborate first date, Open House New York has now gotten mom and dad to agree to let it use the car for the night. The annual architecture touring bonanza has secured free ferry rides at the last minute from New York Waterway that will provide service between Pier 11 on Wall Street and the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park. The terminal, typically dedicated to industrial work, will be open all weekend for guests to peruse.

The Terminal, which we’ve raved about already, is sure to be a highlight of this weekend’s events. A cavernous 4.1-million-square-foot military supply depot designed by Cass Gilbert in World War I, it is one of the most imposing structures in the city, especially its massive central atrium. The scale of it is dizzying. It survives today as a hub, currently managed by the city’s Economic Development Corporation, for light industrial business and is home to nearly 90 firms.

But throw in a free 22-minute ferry ride with direct access to the site? You had us at hello, OHNY. You had us at hello.

The ferry service, departing from slip C at Pier 11, starts at 11 a.m. and ends with the last Brooklyn Army Terminal bound ferry departing at 4:30. A limited number of bicycles are allowed on board.