PCP penalties bill released by law committee

TRENTON – The Senate Law and Public Safety Committee released bill S2204, which increases penalties for distribution of phencyclidine, better known as PCP, or its street name, “wet.”

The bill, according to sponsor, Sen. Donald Norcross (D-5) of Camden, establishes criminal liability for drug dealers under certain circumstances. It also imposes civil and criminal penalties for combinations of controlled dangerous substances.

Currently, manufacturing, distributing, or dispensing phencyclidine is a crime of the first degree if it involves 10 grams or more of the substance, including adulterants and dilutants, and is a crime of the second degree if it involves less than 10 grams, including adulterants and dilutants.

Norcross’s bill would make manufacturing, distributing, or dispensing five grams or more of phencyclidine, including adulterants and dilutants, a crime of the first degree and manufacturing, distributing, or dispensing less than five grams of phencyclidine, including adulterants and dilutants, a crime of the second degree.

The bill was inspired by the grisly murder-suicide in Camden, involving a mother who decapitated her baby boy and then later killed herself.

Camden police found the baby’s head in a freezer.

Norcross added that the issues of drug abuse and crime affect everyone.

“It’s not just a city issue,” he said.

He pointed out that a recent sting done by Camden Police, “Operation Padlock,” found that 80 percent of the offenders were from places outside of Camden.

Greg Carlin of the Camden Police Department and Joel Aronow of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office both expressed support for the bill, with Aronow calling it “a welcome tool.”

However, drug treatment advocates opposed the bill, even though they praised the intention. The New Jersey Policy Alliance said there’s little evidence that increasing penalties will deter drug use, citing the Drug Free School Zone program, in which Justice Department data shows that drug use in those districts actually increased.

Norcross said the state is trying to find ways to deter drug use outside of incarceration, such as the recently approved drug courts bill.