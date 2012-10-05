Rothman prompts Democratic Party voters to contribute to Pascrell

Vanquished by U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell in the June Democratic Primary, U.S. Rep. Steve Rothman today sent out a letter on Pascrell’s behalf to blunt the $500,000 Sheldon Adelson-fueled onslaught of Bergen-based GOP challenger Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

“As you know, I was recently engaged in a primary contest with my friend, Congressman Bill Pascrell,” he wrote in his letter to voters. “Bill and I have been friends for 16 years, and, despite our spirited primary contest, we remain good friends and will continue to be when my term is over at the end of this year. I’d like to ask you to join me in supporting Bill as he moves towards Election Day. Bill has long been a Democratic champion for middle class taxpayers, and has proven time and again his willingness to lead the charge in the fight against the right wing extremists’ agenda of divisiveness and obstruction.”

In his letter, Rothman drew attention to the Adelson gift to Boteach, a resident of Rothman’s home town of Englewood.

“News reports suggest that Bill Pascrell is the target of a radical conservative Super PAC which is expected to spend significant funds to defeat him,” said Rothman, prompting voters to contribute to Pascrell. “With everything at stake in November’s election, it is important that we join together and ensure that Bill has the funds to fight back and deliver a Democratic victory across the whole ballot here in Northern New Jersey.”