Taconic Close to $110 Million Deal for 619 West 54th Street

Taconic Investment Partners is acquiring the office building 619 West 54th Street for around $110 million in a bet Manhattan’s fast changing West Side will continue north to an area that, until recently, has been largely overlooked as a desirable commercial neighborhood of the future.

“Go all the way up the West Side,” said Paul Pariser, who is a co-CEO of the firm along with Charles Bendit. “Tribeca is fabulous, Hudson Square is great, the Meatpacking District and Chelsea are booming, then there is the High Line and Hudson Yards and north of that there has been tons of residential development.”

