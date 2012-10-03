Underscoring ‘differences’ in labor, Christie woos Building Trades in PA Ironworkers Hall

PERTH AMBOY – In a visually optimal wood-paneled Ironworkers Local 11 hall at the grimy, industrial edge of the Raritan River, Gov. Chris Christie wrapped his arms around the forces of Building Trades labor here this evening in an attempt at a show of private-sector union force heading into 2013.

“We’re going to spend more money but to do that you have to be smart. Let’s talk honestly about the differences in the labor movement,” said the Republican governor. “I am not an anti-labor person. But here’s what I am against. I am against some people carrying other people unfairly on their backs.”

Public-sector unions wanted raises and no-cost health insurance, said Christie, locating an old, intra-labor pressure point.

“I’m not going to permit people to get a free ride,” he announced, going back to last year’s public worker pen/ben overhaul.

A pause and then,”Amen,” a voice grunted, setting up a round of claps.

“I will not put up with billionaire team owners standing in the way of building American Dream,” the governor added, and men came out of their chairs.

Hyping the “Let’s Get Moving” tour, seizing on a dormant political season as the presidential contenders vie elsewhere and sprinkling in a robust helping of “Billys,” “brothers” and babies” as he addressed individuals in a crowd of an estimated 800, Christie vowed to help create 9,000 construction jobs as part of the American Dream Meadowlands project.

Christie killed the ARC tunnel, but then he stood behind American Dream, Revel and the Bayonne Bridge, giving Building Trades workers reason to believe he’s not the anti-Christ. Labor is equally alert to Christie’s schools construction rollout, millions in new public school buildings jobs over the course of the next six months, and a Christie-backed ballot question worth $750 million for higher education construction.

Having kicked public-sector workers in the butt with pen/ben, Christie wants to show the N.J. State Building and Construction Trades Council he can work with them and – with T-shirts draped over the backs of chairs at the head of the room and the Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” blaring through speakers – maybe land their support.

The Republican governor struck his labor love-fest pose in a hall belonging – by force of brotherhood – to state Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3), himself an ironworker, murmured future candidate for statewide office who did not attend tonight’s rally, and the originator of pension and benefits reform partly in the name of Building Trades angst over public-sector union advantages.

“I consider him a friend,” Christie said of Sweeney.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about jobs,” said labor leader Bill Mullen. “After all the bulls**t we go through, all we do is build things.”

Mullen said the commonly misunderstood Christie supports collective bargaining and prevailing wage.

Visible in the front of the hall was Assemblyman Troy Singelton (D-7) of the carpenters union, occupant of a district the GOP says they want to compete in next year with Christie at the top of the ticket.

Singleton didn’t look worried. But he was interested.

“I wonder what he’ll say,” the assemblyman said prior to the event, shortly before leading the room in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mullen read the names of Building Tradesmen in Trenton, including Sweeney, Singleton, state Sen. Donald Norcross, Assemblyman Tom Giblin, Assemblyman John Amodeo, Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, and Assemblyman Joe Egan. “A few more and we’re going to outnumber the lawyers down there,” Mullen cracked.

The governor’s obvious effort to project stature among laborers was designed to send shivers through those Democrats hoping to take a real run at the Republican next year.

“Don’t be shocked if Building Trades is with him in the end,” a worker told PolitickerNJ.com among the hot dog and beer imbibing electricians, ironworkers, bricklayers, and carpenters spilling out of the back double doors onto the sidewalk.

“There are more people packed in here today than there were for Corzine,” the source said. “Think about it. These guys, they hunt, they’re Catholics. There’s the possibility of a relationship there.”

“Does that mean you’re a Romney fan, too?” PolitickerNJ.com asked, and got a blank stare in return followed by a grimace and, “Are you kidding? This is Christie.”

Christie gonged both Corzine and former Gov. Dick Codey, a potential 2013 challenger to Christie. Corzine didn’t want to fight New York for a better ARC deal, said the governor. Codey gave the owners of the Meadowlands project the right to veto if the footprint changed, which it did, the governor added with irritation.

During a lengthy Q and A, when someone asked a question about healthcare, the governor said, “Federal healthcare was found to be constitutional. Depending on the results of the election, we have to assume that’s going to go forward. Unless the election goes against the president, it’s going to be the law of the land going forward. We’ll know better in another 33 days.”

On immigration, “We’ve got to deal honestly with the immigration issue,” the governor said. “We let them in, and now we’re blaming them. They’re having kids. Those kids born here, they’re Americans.”

Christie was well received throughout the course of the town hall meeting, although state unemployment still hovers at 10% and carpenter Tommy Mulligan mentioned 25% unemployment among Building Trademen.

“Next week we’ll be back here for Menendez,” cracked a source amid the hoopla, but this evening belonged to the governor.

The Republican cozied up to the trades on the same day U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) seized on a NJPP report arguing that public-sector job losses under Christie have contributed to stagnant economic growth. The governor “would rather make working families sacrifice than make rich people carry their fair share,” Lautenberg declared in Trenton this afternoon, surrounded by public-sector workers.