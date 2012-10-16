Unpacking Tao Lin

Last month, The Observer reported on the fire sale of short-prose author Tao Lin’s personal affects. Everything must go! And hey, we even helped him raise some money. Some of us may have even bought an “assorted collection of books” for $50, and then waited with increasingly doubt over its arrival.
But last night, we were rewarded for financial supporting the cause of making sure Mr. Lin’s Luna Bar supply was fully stocked. Why ever settle for an NPR tote bag when you could get this for your donation?
An incomplete list:
– a handmade “thank you” card
– 5-10 stickers reading “I Support the War on America with Bath Salts”
– Two copies of selected unpublished blog posts of a mexican panda express employee by Megan Boyle (published by Mr. Lin’s Muumuu House)
-Adam Wilson’s Flatscreen
–Into the Wild
-Socrates Adams’ Everything is Fine
–The Ask by Sam Lipsyte
-Sam Pink’s Frowns Need Friends Too
–Sometimes My Heart Pushes My Ribs by Ellen Kennedy (published by Muumuu House)
–The Psychopathology of Everyday Life, Sigmund Freud
– Curtis Sittenfeld’s American Wife, hardcover
– Brandon Scott Gorrell’s book of poems, during my nervous breakdown i want to have a biographer present (published by Muumuu House)