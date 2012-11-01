‘Baby Ulrich Has Arrived!’

That was the title of a press release from Councilman Eric Ulrich, currently campaigning for the State Senate in a district devastated by Hurricane Sandy.

The rest of the release:

“Hi all, As we are struggling through the devastation of Sandy, I thought you might be interested in this bit of good news. Councilman Ulrich and his wife, Yadira, welcomed their beautiful daughter to the world last night. Lily Ulrich was born at 7:42 PM weighing in at 7 lbs, 10 oz. Both mom and baby are doing great. The Ulrich family thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.”

There are concerns that the hurricane’s damage, which left neighborhoods like Breezy Point looking like the aftermath of a war zone, could affect voting. Both Mr. Ulrich, and his opponent, Senator Joe Addabbo, have said next Tuesday’s election couldn’t be further from their minds. Understandably so.